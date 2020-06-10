Three of a family found dead near Kolkata, probe on

The 80-year-old man said in his note that as he was ailing, his wife was paralysed and their only son was differently abled, they were committing suicide. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An 80-year-old man, his 69-year-old wife and their 49-year-old son were found dead in their house at Thakurpukur in the western fringes of Kolkata on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said they found a suicide note and a line scribbled on the wall with a chalk which read, “We are dying.” A cup with some liquid was also found with the label reading “Poison”.

In the note, the man said as he was ailing, his wife was paralysed and their only son was differently abled, they were committing suicide.

“On Monday, he fell on the road and injured himself. We took him to the nearest hospital. As there was no one to look after his wife and son, we took them along in the ambulance. But the hospital refused to treat him as his temperature was above normal,” said neighbour Tarun Chakraborty. They took them to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where the doctors said his temperature was normal and so, referred him to a non-Covid hospital. The ambulance then took them to a non-Covid hospital which sent them away as it didn’t have spare beds. A senior doctor with the Calcutta Medical College Hospital’s administration said: “If a patient comes without any symptoms, why should we admit him here? There are other hospitals.”