TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, says will continue her fight for people

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to continue her fight for the people on the occasion of her party’s 23rd Foundation Day on Friday. Banerjee had formed the TMC on January 1, 1998, after breaking away from the Congress.

“As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998. Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time, we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people.” Banerjee tweeted.

“On TMC Foundation Day, I extend my sincere gratitude to our Maa-Mati-Manush and all our workers who continue to fight with us in making Bengal better and stronger each day,” the TMC chief posted. “The Trinamool family will carry on with this resolve for times to come!” she added.

The TMC had issued instructions to its workers to conduct programmes across the state to mark the occasion. Senior party leaders hoisted the party flag at its state headquarters and hailed workers for their tireless efforts in serving people.

The party seeks to retain power in the face of a dual challenge by the alliance finalised last week between the Congress and Left parties for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal. The assembly elections are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, the opposition Left Front and the Congress on Thursday demanded that the ruling TMC make arrangements to convene an assembly session to prove its majority amid the growing number of defections from the party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).