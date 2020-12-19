Sections
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold

Tiwari met minister Aroop Biswas in Kolkata and apologised. “Tiwari was in the party and will be in the party,” Biswas said, in a twist to pre-poll defections.

Dec 19, 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari who exited the party on Thursday, said he was back in the party late Friday. (Reuters image)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jitendra Tiwari, who had stated that he has not being allowed to work for the people and exited the party, said he was back in the party late Friday. The MLA had also resigned from his post of primary member of TMC.

The leader was second after Suvendu Adhikari to exit the party ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. TMC’s Silbhadra Datta also exited the party on Friday.

“I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I resigned,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. “There is no point in continuing in the TMC as I am not being allowed to work for the people,” he had alleged.

A host of TMC leaders are allegedly in touch with the BJP and are likely to join it during Shah’s 2-day visit to West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that BJP leaders are trying to coerce her party members to exit and join the “saffron camp”.

