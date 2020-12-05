Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / TMC MLA murder case: BJP’s Mukul Roy says he is being conspired against after CID files chargesheet

TMC MLA murder case: BJP’s Mukul Roy says he is being conspired against after CID files chargesheet

He said that the state government is leveling false allegations in the matter ahead of the upcoming elections.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 22:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Kolkata

BJP leader Mukul Roy. (ANI)

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, who was named in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case, on Saturday termed the development as an absolute conspiracy against him.

“This is an absolute conspiracy. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister, to come and spell out the charges against me in public. I’ll walk into jail if the public says that I can be involved in such acts,” Roy told ANI here.

He said that the state government is leveling false allegations in the matter ahead of the upcoming elections.

Roy was named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before Ranaghat court in Nadia district on Saturday in the matter. He was questioned on several occasions by the CID in connection with the case.



Mukul Roy was among four people who were named responsible for allegedly killing Biswas. However, the BJP leader had claimed that the allegations were levelled on the directions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri in February 2019. The incident happened when Biswas was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari.

According to reports, the lawmaker was shot multiple times from a close range when he was coming down from the stage after attending the event. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:25 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Dec 05, 2020 21:19 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu govt seeks Rs 3,758 crore as ‘Nivar’ relief from Centre
Dec 05, 2020 22:21 IST
‘Hug bubble’ helps elderly people embrace family members safely
Dec 05, 2020 22:18 IST
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
Dec 05, 2020 22:16 IST
TMC MLA murder case: BJP’s Mukul Roy says he is being conspired against
Dec 05, 2020 22:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.