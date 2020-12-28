Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / TMC MP slams West Bengal Guv for serving ‘political masters’

TMC MP slams West Bengal Guv for serving ‘political masters’

The TMC leader was responding to tweets by the Governor where the latter was attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

“Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master’s Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal’s hospitality. Shame on you,” O’Brien tweeted. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis.

“Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master’s Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal’s hospitality. Shame on you,” O’Brien tweeted.

The TMC leader was responding to tweets by the Governor where the latter was attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Alarming reports that De facto boss WB Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA Mamata Banerjee vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings and transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha,” Dhankhar tweeted.



“Such capitulation DGP WB Police and usurpation #SSA Mamata Banerjee sound the death knell of democracy. Such gross violation of the Police Act and constitutional provisions proves the political stance of police and administration that is by law required to be “politically neutrality,” he said in another tweet.

The Governor said that decoupling of police from political work is a must for the survival of democracy.

“Political Neutrality is the quintessence of administration as per law. Its disregard by public servants by engaging as political workers cannot be countenanced. Such misconduct entails serious consequences,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Special feat for an Afghan player: Rashid Khan
by Press Trust of India
News updates from Hindustan Times: Home ministry asks states to stay alert during new year celebrations and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Ranveer Singh shares first picture from Cirkus sets with Rohit Shetty
by HT Entertainment Desk
Govt lifts ban on onion export, permits trade of all varieties from January 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.