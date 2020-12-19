Sections
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of union minister Amit Shah at Midnapore rally

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP on Saturday. (Periscope/BJP4India)

Trinamool Congress (AITMC) rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of union minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore. Adhikari left Trinamool Congress alleging that the party has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within the party.

BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, leader Mukul Roy and senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present in the ceremony with union minister Amit Shah. Shah is on a two-day visit to Bengal to take stock of BJP’s preparations ahead of the 2021 legislative assembly elections.

Adhikari after joining the ceremony said that if the same government which rules Delhi does not rule Bengal then it will hurt the state’s economic prospects.

Adhikari said, “If the same government which rules in Centre does not rule West Bengal then it will hurt the state’s chances of development and economic prosperity.”



Adhikari also questioned chief minister Mamata Banerjee regarding her opposition towards Bharatiya Janata Party and reminded her that she was a partner of the NDA-led government when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

He also recalled that he was introduced to Amit Shah in 2014 in Delhi by Uttar Pradesh health minister Siddharth Nath Sinha. He also pointed out that despite knowing several BJP leaders not a single one of them ever asked him to switch sides.

Adhikari also said, “When I was ill with Covid-19, the party (TMC) for whom I worked for 21 years did not feel the need to ask me how was I doing. It was only Amit Shah who felt the need to inquire about my health.”

The TMC rebel leader cited that who dares to oppose the hierarchy in Trinamool faces the wrath of the chief minister. He said people like Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh and Arjun Singh has been subjected to arrests under false cases because they dared to raise their voice against Banerjee.

Adhikari also said that Banerjee will not be able to defeat BJP using police as her tool and in the upcoming elections BJP will replace the Trinamool Congress to form a government in West Bengal.

