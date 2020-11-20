Sections
Home / Kolkata / TMC worker murdered in Bengal had criminal record: Police

TMC worker murdered in Bengal had criminal record: Police

The family of the deceased has said that Akash Prasad left home around midnight after receiving a call from a local extortionist, Akash Shaw, an officer of the Jagaddal police station said.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 07:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The deceased was identified as Akash Prasad, 24. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly murdered in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district around midnight on Wednesday, police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Prasad, 24.

The family of the deceased has said that Prasad left home around midnight after receiving a call from a local extortionist, Akash Shaw, an officer of the Jagaddal police station said.

“We are carrying out an investigation. Prasad had a criminal record,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



TMC leaders, meanwhile, made conflicting statements about Prasad’s association with the party.

The convener of the local TMC unit, Somnath Shyam said that Prasad was a party worker and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of killing him, even as Sanjay Singh, another local party leader, denied any association between Prasad and TMC. Singh alleged that he was lynched by residents of the area during an extortion bid.

The state food and civil supplies minister, Jyotipriyo Mullick, accused BJP MP Arjun Singh for the alleged murder. “Arjun Singh is behind the murder. The deceased was an active party worker and made many people leave the BJP and join the TMC,” he said.

The BJP has alleged that Prasad was involved in the drug trade and worked for TMC leaders. Singh said, “The TMC is making conflicting statements to hide the truth. Prasad was a notorious extortionist and had recently entered the drug trade. He had a long criminal record and used to work for TMC leaders.”

(With agency inputs)

