TMC worker, supporter found dead

In Hooghly, 35-year-old Suchand Jana, a TMC supporter, was found dead on the banks of a canal with bruises on his face.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 03:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

A Trinamool Congress worker and a supporter were found dead in two different districts in West Bengal on Thursday.

“The body was sent for post mortem. We are treating this as an unnatural death case till the autopsy hints at some foul play,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the TMC and BJP traded allegations after the police recovered the body of 70-year-old Khalek Mia, a TMC worker, from a field by the roadside at Toofanganj in Cooch Behar. He was missing on Wednesday night.

“We have initiated a case. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer of Cooch Behar.

