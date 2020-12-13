Sections
TMC workers attack BSF jawan in Bengal, call him ‘insane’

TMC workers allegedly thrashed Sahani when he was returning home on Friday, riding his motorcycle.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:07 IST

By Sreyasi Pal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Berhampore

TMC leader Sarkar said the jawan’s family supported the TMC and the party will bear the cost of his treatment. (AP photo)

Workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district allegedly beat up a BSF jawan on Friday evening and branded him insane. The victim’s family lodged a police complaint; however, no one has been arrested till the reports came in last.

The victim has been identified as Biswajit Sahani, 32. He was posted with the 169 battalion at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and had returned home before the lockdown for treatment.

Sahani was returning home riding his motorcycle on Friday, when he tried to overtake a TMC rally which was in the way, leading to an altercation between him and some TMC workers. The situation soon took a violent turn and he was beaten up with wooden clubs and his two-wheeler was damaged. Later, some locals rescued him and rushed him to the hospital.

“My brother had returned home this February for some treatment from Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday afternoon, my brother went to Kandi for some work. When he was returning home TMC-men thrashed him,” said Rajesh Sahani, the victim’s elder brother.



Locals said that the TMC rally was being led by Apurba Sarkar, the TMC’s president of Kandi block. Sarkar accused the victim of being ‘insane’ and claimed that the party had arranged for his treatment.

“The BSF jawan is insane. He entered our rally intentionally and triggered the trouble. It was an unfortunate incident. The jawan’s family is our supporter. We are arranging for his treatment,” said Apurba Sarkar, TMC spokesperson of Murshidabad district.

Also Read: TMC MP claims pulling out 3 IPS officers from Bengal akin to ‘indirect emergency’

The BJP, however, lashed out saying Bengal had become lawless under the TMC rule. “There is lawlessness all over West Bengal. Thrashing a BSF jawan proves that TMC workers are anti-national. They have no respect for the soldiers who are protecting our country,” said Murshidabad (North) BJP president Gourishankar Ghosh.

The jawan’s family, too, has hit out at the TMC for calling him insane.

“My brother and I are both serving the nation as BSF jawans. But after the brutal attack, no one from the police came to record his statement even though we have lodged a written complaint with Kandi police station,” Sahani said.

