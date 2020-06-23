Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Told over phone he is Covid-19 +ve, man walks into police station for help

Told over phone he is Covid-19 +ve, man walks into police station for help

At around 10:30 am, the man walked up to the Tollygunge police station, which is at a distance of one kilometer from his home. When the constable at the entrance checked his temperature with a thermal scanner, he was found to be running a fever.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Upon the revelation of the patient’s health condition, panic gripped the entire police station. The man was asked to sit under the shade of a tree in a corner of the garage adjacent to the police station.

Overcome by a nervous bout, a coronavirus positive man, who lives alone, walked into a police station in Kolkata to seek help.

“A man approached the police station on Tuesday morning after he came to know that he has tested positive for Covid-19. We got in touch with the health department. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. The entire police station has been sanitised,” said Meeraj Khalid, deputy commissioner (south division) of Kolkata Police.

At around 10:30 am, the man walked up to the Tollygunge police station, which is at a distance of one kilometer from his home. When the constable at the entrance checked his temperature with a thermal scanner, he was found to be running a fever.

“He then told us that he was suffering from fever and has already been tested positive for Covid-19 by a private diagnostic laboratory. The laboratory informed him over the phone which made him nervous and he approached the police station. He said that he lives alone and got so nervous that he approached the police,” said Khalid.



Upon the revelation of the patient’s health condition, panic gripped the entire police station. The man was asked to sit under the shade of a tree in a corner of the garage adjacent to the police station. The health department officials were immediately informed. The area was cordoned off till the ambulance arrived. The man was then sent to a designated Covid hospital.

“The place where he was asked to wait has been properly sanitised, the entire police station has been sanitised too. As no police officials came in contact with him we have not asked anyone to go in quarantine,” said a senior official of the police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, gold smuggling in Kerala continues unabated
Jun 23, 2020 20:52 IST
Official apathy row: Zadoo clan demands access to probe report
Jun 23, 2020 20:50 IST
On China, it’s time to consider cyber operations
Jun 23, 2020 20:47 IST
Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST
Jun 23, 2020 20:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.