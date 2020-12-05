Sections
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides

While Adhikari has already resigned from the cabinet quitting his post, earlier this week he told the TMC leadership that he couldn’t work for the party.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File photo: Suvendu Adhikari. (Subhankar Chakraborty /Hindustan Times )

Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have added fuel to speculations on whether Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari would switch sides, a day before the former state minister could clear his stand.

“Already he has resigned. Time will speak what he wants to do and how many more days does he want. But within a day or two, the entire dilemma would be over. I expect he will join the BJP,” Mukul Roy told the media.

While Adhikari has already resigned from the cabinet quitting his post, earlier this week he told the TMC leadership that he couldn’t work for the party. Adhikari wrote a text message to Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy, saying the problems he was having in the TMC were far from over.

All eyes are now on the former minister’s press conference on Sunday which he is scheduled to hold at East Midnapore district, his hometown.



Also read: Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies

On Saturday, however, president of the BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh camped in Adhikari’s bastion holding rallies and lashing out against the TMC and taking a dig at the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“No matter what Adhikari does, TMC will never allow him to become a leader, because, in the TMC party, only those who hail from a particular house in Kalighat are allowed to become leaders. The rest who gave their sweat and blood will always remain as employees,” said Ghosh, adding that BJP makes leaders.

The BJP state president cited the example of Mukul Roy who has been made the party’s national vice president after he quit. the TMC and joined the BJP.

Last week, hours after Adhikari quit the Mamata Banerjee-cabinet, further widening his rift with the ruling party, the BJP started flexing its muscles in a TMC-citadel in East Midnapore district allegedly capturing the multiple-party offices of the latter.

“BJP taking over TMC party offices, Dilip Ghosh holding rallies in Adhikari’s bastion were unthinkable earlier. Things are not right in East Midnapore,” said a TMC leader.

Banerjee is also set to hold a rally in West Midnapore district on December 7 and has directed leaders from East Midnapore to remain present.

The BJP leaders’ statements on Adhikari gain more importance because on Friday Banerjee had sent a strong message to rebels inside the party.

“Didi had sent a loud and clear message to all rebels within the party. If they need to stay within the party they will have to work for the party. Those speaking against the party will not be tolerated. She, however, didn’t name any leader,” said a senior TMC leader who attended the virtual meeting held by Banerjee with TMC leaders from across the state.

