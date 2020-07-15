Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Twelve frontline Covid-19 workers have died in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Twelve frontline Covid-19 workers have died in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

The last frontline worker to die was a deputy magistrate. The officer in her mid-30’s who was overseeing the movement of migrant workers, died on Monday.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The chief minister announced that the government will provide jobs to one family member of each of the frontline workers who have died. (ANI/Twitter)

At least 415 frontline Covid-19 workers, including policemen, have tested positive for coronavirus in Bengal till date. Twelve have died, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

The last frontline worker to die was a deputy magistrate. The officer in her mid-30’s who was overseeing the movement of migrant workers, died on Monday.

The list of infected frontline workers includes 268 policemen, 30 healthcare workers, 43 nurses and 62 other government employees.

The chief minister announced that the government will provide jobs to one family member of each of the frontline workers who have died.



The government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to any frontline worker who is tested positive and an insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh in case of death.

“Out of the 403 persons who have survived, 284 persons have already received a sum of Rs 1 lakh each and the rest is bin processed. All 12 persons who died have received Rs 10 lakh each. The government has spent Rs 5.23 crore,” Banerjee added.

The government is also providing a badge and certificate to all frontline workers who tested Covid-19 positive and have survived. The facility would be extended to private frontline workers too.

Till July 14, West Bengal reported 32,838 Covid-19 cases, out of which 980 have died.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh to reorganise its 13 districts into 25 for optimal use of resources
Jul 15, 2020 17:29 IST
A day after Corbett’s rogue elephant was radio-collared, carcass spotted in jungles
Jul 15, 2020 17:29 IST
‘Black lives still matter’: Protestor’s statue installed in Bristol
Jul 15, 2020 17:29 IST
Anjum Moudgil plays good Samaritan, counsellor in crisis
Jul 15, 2020 17:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.