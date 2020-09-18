Sections
Home / Kolkata / Two, including a minor, killed in a clash in south Bengal

Two, including a minor, killed in a clash in south Bengal

A clash broke out in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Thursday night.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

A minor was among the two people killed in violence in Bengal on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two persons, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed and at least three others, including a minor girl, were injured when a clash broke out in West Midnapore district in south Bengal, late on Thursday night.

Keshpur in West Midnapore district, where the clash took place around 11 pm on Thursday, had remained the hotbed for political violence for several years with violent clashes between the CPI(M) and the TMC claiming dozens of lives in the past.

“Two persons including a minor boy were killed. Three others have been injured. We are investigating,” said Dinesh Kumar, superintendent of police of West Midnapore district.

Crude bombs were hurled and villagers said that a few shots were also fired. A few houses were also ransacked.



The dead have been identified as Sheikh Mazhar and Sheikh Nasim. Both died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the state-run hospital with splinter injuries.

Also Read: BJP, TMC pay homage to dead workers in grim reminder of Bengal political violence

Even though police didn’t comment anything on whether it was a political clash, villagers said that it was a clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While local BJP leaders denied any involvement and said that it was an internal clash between two factions of the ruling TMC, the TMC said it was a family feud which turned violent with alleged incitement by the BJP.

