Home / Kolkata / Two murdered in Bengal village for using fishing net without owner’s consent, allege relatives

The police say they have received a complaint of murder against several people. They have nabbed three of them

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:54 IST

By Sreyasi Pal, Hindustan Times Berhampore

The two received stab injuries and were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where they were declared dead. (Representational Photo)

Two men were murdered at Parbatya in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday for allegedly using a fellow villager’s fishing net without his consent.

“We have received a complaint of murder against several people. We have nabbed three of them. They are being questioned. Raids are on to catch the others,” district police superintendent Alok Rajoria said.

Residents said Fulchand Ghosh, 32, and Arjun Ghosh, 30, who were relatives, apologised to Rajesh Roy for taking his net but were still attacked. The two received stab injuries and were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Babulal Ghosh, a nephew of Fulchand Ghosh, said, “All ponds in the area have been flooded because of heavy rain over the past few days. On Wednesday, my relatives went to catch fish from one of the ponds. Since they did not have a net of their own, they picked up Roy’s net... Our relatives apologised and left the spot. They were attacked when they were coming home.”

Beheaded bodies of two teenagers were earlier recovered in the adjoining Murshidabad district on August 30. The families of the teenagers said some men who had warned them against fishing in an inundated field in the Kanthali area of Berhampore killed them.

