Two persons electrocuted at Alipore Zoo in Kolkata

The accident took place around 1 pm when the three persons, all labourers of a private company, were repairing a hoarding in front of the elephant enclosure

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Two persons were electrocuted inside the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata on Thursday. Another was seriously injured and is battling for life in a hospital, said zoo authorities.

The dead have been identified as Tarini Ghosh, 31 and Pradip Das, 45. The accident took place around 1 pm when the three persons, all labourers of a private company, were repairing a hoarding in front of the elephant enclosure.

“Repair work was going on inside the zoo when two labourers of a private company died after they accidentally touched a live wire. We are setting up an inquiry committee,” said VK Yadav, member secretary of the state zoo authority.

The injured person, Litan Das, 37, was rushed to a private hospital where he had to be put on ventilator support as his condition was critical.



Rakesh Singh, a union leader of the zoo, said one of the labourers got electrocuted, the other two rushed to rescue him and got electrocuted too.

Alipore zoo is the oldest zoological park in India. It has been shut to visitors since March 17 because of the pandemic.

