Two trains to bring back migrants to West Bengal: CM

Two trains to bring back migrants to West Bengal: CM

One train will ferry 1,200 pilgrims from Rajasthan and another will bring back migrants from Kerala, officials familiar with the matter said.

Updated: May 04, 2020 04:37 IST

By Snigdhendu Bhattacharya and Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

While there were no press briefings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, opposition leaders have started contacting other states to arrange for the return of the workers. (ANI)

The West Bengal government on Sunday approved two special trains to bring back migrants from Rajasthan and Kerala following criticism from opposition leaders of not treating the issue of migrant workers with urgency.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday: “As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, 2 special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2500 migrant labourers, pilgrims, students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols,” she wrote on Twitter.

While there were no press briefings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, opposition leaders have started contacting other states to arrange for the return of the workers.



“...We are afraid the Bengal government’s delay in arranging for the return of the migrant workers would worsen their plight,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and Bengal MP.

