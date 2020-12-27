‘Video shows you taking money, not me’: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Suvendu Adhikari

Youth Trinamool Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday accused former minister Suvendu Adhikari, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19, of being “corrupt and spineless.”

Narrowing down the political battle between the ruling TMC and the saffron camp in poll-bound Bengal to a personal clash, Banerjee, who was recently branded by Adhikari as “tolabaaj” (extortionist), cow and coal smuggler, hit back from a rally at Diamond Harbour, his Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district located adjacent to Kolkata.

“You called me a tolabaaj (extortionist) while you are the one whose name figures in the Saradha and Narada cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. You were seen in the (Narada) video accepting money wrapped in newspaper. My name is not there in the files. The ED and the CBI won’t be able to do anything to me,” said Banerjee, who is chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

“If you (Centre) ever get any proof of my involvement in these cases, set up the gallows. I will voluntarily come and hang myself,” he added.

Also read: Dawood’s aide wanted for serial blast plot nabbed after 24 years

BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was stoned by some people at Diamond Harbour on December 10. This was Banerjee’s first rally in the district since that incident which triggered a cold war between the Union home ministry and the state. The ministry unilaterally transferred three Indian Police Service officers, who were in charge of Nadda’s security, on Central deputation in other states. The move has been opposed by the state.

“People are aggrieved with the Centre’s policies. Some of them may have pelted stones. We should not pelt stones. We have to give our reply to the BJP through the ballot,” he said.

Banerjee also targeted the Prime Minister and the Centre.

“The Centre has suspended the area development fund given to members of the Parliament because of the Covid-19 pandemic but nobody raised a question when thousands of crores were spent to buy a plane for the Prime Minister,” said Banerjee.

“In one month, the Union home minister has come to Bengal, big leaders have come to Bengal and Union ministers have come to Bengal. All this is because they cannot stop a simple five-feet-one-inch-tall woman who lives in a tin-roofed house. You are not even equal to her nails,” retorted Banerjee.

Adhikari was scheduled to hold a rally and a roadshow in the afternoon in West Midnapore district.