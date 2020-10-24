Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha

Formerly an actor, Jahan was voted to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 General Elections as a member of chief minister Mamata Bannerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress party from West Bengal’s Basirhat constituency (PTI)

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Nusrat Jahan was seen enjoying the festivities during Durga Puja on Saturday, dancing to the sound of the ‘dhaak’ and also playing the traditional Bengali instrument on the eighth day of the festival in Kolkata. The 30-year-old, who is also a Bengali film actor, was seen sporting a traditional red-and-white saree, performing a few dance moves with other dancers as the ‘dhaakis’ provided the music.

The TMC leader, who was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Jain, later tried her skills on the ‘dhak’ at the Suruchi Sangha, a prominent pandal in the city. They were also seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga and performing an aarti, a two-minute-video released on Twitter by news agency ANI showed.

The video also shows everyone wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing norms put in place by the government at the Suruchi Sangha pandal in New Alipore area. It is one of the biggest and most famous Durga Puja locations anywhere in the city, despite being devoid of visitors owing to measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jahan had participated in the festivities on Durga Ashtami last year as well. Dressed in a red sari, Jahan was seen dancing with a group of women at the Suruchi Sangha Pandal as her husband played the ‘dhaak’.

The TMC leader had received death threats in September on social media when she dressed up as the goddess Durga for a clothing line and shared her photographs on Instagram. Her office had notified the necessary authorities about the incident thereafter.

This was, however, not the first time she had to face abuse. She was threatened last year for marrying a Hindu and applying ‘sindoor’ and participating in a rath yatra soon after. “I am God’s special child. I celebrate all festivals. I respect humanity and love more than anything,” Jahan was quoted as saying by ANI after the incident.

Durga Puja has been a low key this year as people have been advised by the government to maintain social distancing norms in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Jahan was voted to the Lok Sabha in the general elections last year as a member of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress party from West Bengal’s Basirhat constituency.