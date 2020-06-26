Sections
Home / Kolkata / WB governor urges speedy and transparent distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief material

WB governor urges speedy and transparent distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief material

The cyclone was more severe in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas and also Kolkata, Dhankar said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday urged the state government to carry out “speedy and transparent” distribution of relief material to those who have been affected by Cyclone Amphan.

He said there are worrisome reports about political favouritism creeping in the distribution of relief material.

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The cyclone was more severe in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas and also Kolkata, Dhankar said in a statement.



The governor appreciated the formation of an all political party panel to look into the relief work and maintained that such a move will succeed only with “effective” support of the government and its administration.

He also expressed concern about the serious allegations of corruption and nepotism in relief distribution which had led to serious law and order problems in the affected areas, where BDO offices have been gheraoed and some representatives of the political party publicly thrashed.

Dhankhar exhorted that relief distribution is a state function and has to be carried out by the officials concerned. Abandonment of such relief work in favour of political party workers is illegal, he said. “Before this takes an unmanageable dimension, officials responsible for this omission and commission be dealt as per law,” he said. The governor said the undue benefit that has gone to non-entitled beneficiaries must be recovered and they be suitably dealt with according to law.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has dismissed charges of corruption and nepotism in distribution of relief material, saying some stray incidents were being projected to malign the party. PTI DC DPB

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Paris Fashion Week to go ahead in September 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
Jun 26, 2020 19:11 IST
Jharkhand CM requests Centre for free ration distribution in state for next 6 months
Jun 26, 2020 19:11 IST
Assam flood situation worsens; 2.5 lakh affected in 16 districts, death toll rises to 16
Jun 26, 2020 19:11 IST
Inmates with comorbidities will have access to RDTs depending on availability of Covid-19 test kits: State informs HC
Jun 26, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.