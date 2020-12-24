Sections
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted the announcement on Thursday

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:34 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader and WBPCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI)

The Congress on Thursday formally announced its tie-up with the Left parties for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted the announcement.

“Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal,” he tweeted.

West Bengal, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, will go to polls in March-April next year.



The central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had in October approved the West Bengal unit’s decision to have an electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the Congress, in the upcoming assembly elections.

The CPI(M) polit bureau had given its go-ahead to the move but had left the final decision to the central committee.

In the 2016 elections, the central committee of the CPI(M) had rejected the West Bengal unit’s decision to have a tactical seat-sharing understanding with the Congress. In the subsequent elections, the Congress won 44 seats and the Left Front ended up with just 32.

