West Bengal Covid-19 death toll crosses 500-mark; total tally of cases 12,300

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 on Wednesday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark, according to a health department bulletin.

It stated that in all the 11 fresh fatalities, the causes were comorbid conditions and novel coronavirus infection was incidental.

Seven of the fresh deaths were reported from the eastern metropolis and one each from Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts, the bulletin stated.

Since Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 12,300 with 391 new instances of the infection.

In this period, 505 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, the bulletin stated, adding 6,533 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The current rate of discharge of Covid-19 patients in West Bengal stood at 53.11 per cent.

There are currently 5,261 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Siliguri civic body chief and veteran CPI (M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, sources said.

Bhattacharya, 71, was visiting the coronavirus- affected areas of the city regularly to take stock of the situation and party leaders suspect he might have got the infection from there.

However, Kolkata witnessed 143 new cases, while 72 people tested positive for the contagion in Howrah and 46 in North 24 Parganas, 28 in Alipurduar and 23 in South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

Hooghly district recorded 21 fresh cases, followed by 16 in Jalpaiguri, eight in Nadia, seven each from Malda and Paschim Medinipur and five each from Paschim Burdwan and Birbhum, it added.

Three cases were reported from Murshidabad, two each from Darjeeling and Purba Medinipur and one each from Coochbehar, Bakura and Purba Burdwan, according to the bulletin.

Since Tuesday, 9,222 samples have been tested in the state.