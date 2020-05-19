West Bengal Covid-19 tally jumps to 2,961 with 136 fresh cases

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139.. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 136 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 2,961, said the health department.

Among 2,961 cases, 178 people have succumbed to the infection and 72 fatalities have occurred due to comorbidity till date.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far.