West Bengal extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference during Covid-19 lockdown, at Nabanna in Kolkata. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on June 30.

Banerjee, after attending an all-party meeting held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat, said though there were differences of opinion among the leaders, it was finally decided to extend the curbs till the end of July with relaxations.

