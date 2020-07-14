Sections
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal extends total lockdown in containment zones till July 19

West Bengal extends total lockdown in containment zones till July 19

The total lockdown was enforced in the containment zones from 5 pm of July 9 to stem the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:53 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19. (PTI)

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extend the total lockdown in containment zones till July 19.

According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19.

These zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri, it said.

The total lockdown was enforced in the containment zones from 5 pm of July 9 to stem the spike in Covid-19 cases.



