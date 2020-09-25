Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal fire brigade gets 4 robotic fire fighting equipment; other vehicles

West Bengal fire brigade gets 4 robotic fire fighting equipment; other vehicles

The equipment procured can help fire brigade in hilly areas and in inaccessible lanes in cities.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The robotic fire fighting equipment will also help fire brigade personnel stay away from danger. (ANI Photo/Representative use)

West Bengal fire brigade department on Thursday launched four remote-controlled fire fighting vehicles and a range of other fire tenders and vehicles that could help in fighting fire in the hills and douse flames triggered in chemical factories.

“The robotic fire fighting vehicles would be of great help to us as it can reach places where our men find difficulty in reaching. It can be remotely operated from a distance of 100 metres,” said a senior official of the fire department.

Each vehicle is fitted with thermal sensing equipment and optical cameras and can trigger a water jet with a force of 1800 litres per minute.

A range of other instruments and vehicles, including those purchased to fight specific types of fires such as those triggered in chemical factories, were also launched.

Also Read: ‘Will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold Durga puja’: Mamata Banerjee

“We have deployed five multi-purpose foam tenders, which could help in fighting flames in chemical factories and 10 mini water tenders, each with a carrying capacity of 3,000 litres that could come handy in hills and for entering narrow roads in urban areas where large water tankers can’t reach,” said the official.

Also Read: National People’s Party opens unit in north Bengal, backs Gorkhaland

More than Rs 18 crore was spent to purchase the equipment and vehicles which officials said would help in modernising the fire fighting force. Around 100 motorcycles fitted with fire fighting equipment were also deployed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Sep 25, 2020 15:36 IST
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
Sep 25, 2020 15:08 IST
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Sep 25, 2020 13:49 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

Delhi: Tihar director-general tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 25, 2020 15:34 IST
Arjun Rampal ‘relieved’ as he tests negative for Covid-19, shares photo
Sep 25, 2020 15:33 IST
West Bengal fire brigade gets 4 robotic fire fighting equipment; other vehicles
Sep 25, 2020 15:33 IST
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
Sep 25, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.