West Bengal: Five injured in an explosion in a house in West Midnapore

At least five persons were injured in an explosion in a house at West Midnapore district in West Bengal on Monday.

Police suspect that crude bombs were being made in the house. Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the house belonged to a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter and crude bombs were being made to spread violence in the area, the TMC has rubbished the allegations saying that miscreants had attacked the house and hurled crude bombs.

“Five persons have been injured. We have collected samples from the spot. It appears that crude bombs have exploded. Investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer.

This is however not the first time that such explosions have taken place in Bengal, which is heading towards crucial assembly polls. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged in September this year that the state has become home to illegal bomb-making factories.

In October, an explosion in a local club located in the midst of a crowded residential neighbourhood in eastern-suburban Kolkata, had sent shockwaves among the residents.

Police said that explosion ripped the roof of the house. The injured were initially rushed to a health centre from where they were referred to a state-run medical college and hospital in the district.

Even though the owner of the house, Reyazed Mullick, was not injured in the blast, he was later beaten up by the locals and had to be admitted in the hospital.