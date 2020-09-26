West Bengal floats tenders to build refreshment hubs along highways

The West Bengal government is planning to come up with multiple ‘bus hubs’ along national and state highways where long-distance travellers could get down for some refreshments and recreation.

The hubs would have food courts, restaurants, tea stalls, washrooms, gift shops and retiring rooms among others for tourists looking to freshen up and relax in between journeys.

“At least six such hubs would be coming up in south Bengal as a pilot project. These hubs would have all kinds of refreshments which long distance travellers can expect. These would be built on a public-private-partnership,” said a senior official of the state transport department.

Also Read: West Bengal fire brigade gets 4 robotic fire fighting equipment; other vehicles

While one hub would be coming up along NH6 between Kolkata and East Midnapore district, another is planned along SH7 in Burdwan. The rest would be coming up along Durgapur expressway, SH14 and NH34. The tenders have been floated.

Also Read: ‘Defections on the rise,’ claim TMC and BJP in poll-bound West Bengal

Each hub would be coming up on a five-acre land and the stall owners won’t be allowed to charge extra or exorbitant rates for the items. Even though state-operated buses would get the first priority to park at these hubs, private buses and cars would also be able to use the parking space on payment of a fee.

“The state buses, carrying long distance passengers, would come and park for around 30 minutes so that travellers can refresh. Private vehicles would also be allowed if there is space after paying some charges,” said the official.