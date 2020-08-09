West Bengal govt puts cap on advance deposit for private hospitals

Sections
The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC), in a notification, also said private hospitals should not refuse admission or treatment if payment was not made immediately.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata

In case the patient is not in a position to deposit the required amount at the time of admission, the hospital would grant provisional admission and provide necessary treatment, the notification said. (ANI photo)

Private hospitals in West Bengal cannot charge patients more than 20 per cent of the estimated cost of treatment or a maximum of Rs 50,000 at the time of admission, as per a new directive of the state government, a senior official said on Sunday.

“After due deliberation and careful consideration, it is decided that clinical establishments would not be entitled to demand more than 20 per cent of the estimated cost of treatment or a maximum amount of Rs 50,000 whichever is less, at the time of admission,” it said.

In case the patient is not in a position to deposit the required amount at the time of admission, the hospital would grant provisional admission and provide necessary treatment, the notification said.



“However, the admission would be regularised upon the deposit of the amount within a period of 12 hours. In case the deposit is not made within the time stipulated, the hospital would be at liberty to cancel the provisional admission...,” it added.

In another advisory, the commission asked hospitals to intimate patients regarding billing on a daily basis.

Henceforth, all investigations amounting above Rs 2,000 should be done with prior intimation to the patient and his family members, it said. PTI SCH RBT RBT

