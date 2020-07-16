West Bengal legislative assembly to remain shut till July 24 as employee tests positive
According to the West Bengal State Health Department till Wednesday evening, 1,589 new COVID-19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in the State on Wednesday.
All departments at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has been shut down completely till July 24 after an employee at the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19.
The work at the Assembly will resume from July 27.
According to the West Bengal State Health Department till Wednesday evening, 1,589 new COVID-19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in the State on Wednesday.
With this, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to 34,427 including 12,747 active cases, 20,680 discharged cases and 1,000 deaths, according to the bulletin.