Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal records 10 more Covid-19 fatalities, 340 new cases of infection

West Bengal records 10 more Covid-19 fatalities, 340 new cases of infection

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Kolkata and one death each was reported from South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Darjeeling districts.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Kolkata West Bengal

At least 170 people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 2,580. (PTI)

West Bengal registered 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking their number to 273 as 340 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state, officials said here.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in the state rises to 6,508, a state health bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Kolkata and one death each was reported from South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Darjeeling districts.

Seventy-two patients have died in West Bengal due to co-morbid conditions where Covid-19 was “incidental”, the bulletin maintained.



The state now has 3,583 active cases, it added.

At least 170 people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 2,580, the bulletin said.

It added that with 99 fresh cases, Kolkata topped the list on Wednesday, while other districts that also reported a high number of cases include Howrah (58), North 24 Parganas (42), Hooghly (38), Bankura (15), Cooch Behar (14) and Malda (10).

As many as 9,499 samples have been tested in the state since Tuesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,32,225, the bulletin said.

It said 18,525 people are now placed in 582 government quarantine centres while the number of people under home-quarantine is 1,48,287.

The state government has set up special quarantine facilities for migrant workers returning in Shramik Special trains and the number of returnees staying there now is 1,30,594.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

VVS reveals the player who ‘triggered revolution in Indian pace bowling’
Jun 04, 2020 14:04 IST
Covid-19 lockdown exit: From pandemic to other ‘demics’
Jun 04, 2020 14:00 IST
Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah
Jun 04, 2020 13:59 IST
RIP Basu Chatterjee: Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi pay tributes
Jun 04, 2020 13:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.