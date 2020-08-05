Sections
West Bengal registers highest single day-spike of 2,816 Covid-19 cases

Since Tuesday, 2,078 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of people who have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state to 58,962, it said adding that the discharge rate in West Bengal is 70.36 per cent.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

The number of active patients now stood at 22,992. (Reuters file photo)

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed record 61 people succumbing to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 1,846, the health department said.

The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 2,816 new infections, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of active patients now stood at 22,992.



Of the 61 deaths, 58 were due to comorbidities where Covid19 was incidental.

Kolkata recorded the highest 25 fatalities, while 13 patients died in North 24 Parganas, nine in Howrah, four each in South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling, and one each in Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur districts, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas registered 709 new infections on Wednesday, its highest one-day spike, followed by 665 in Kolkata, 293 in Howrah, 146 in Hooghly, 144 in Malda, 131 in South 24 Parganas, 112 in Purba Medinipur and 102 in Dakshin Dinajpur districts.

The remaining 514 cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 24,047 samples have been tested in the state.

