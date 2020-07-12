Sections
West Bengal reports 1,344 new Covid-19 cases

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Kolkata West Bengal

A Kolkata Police personnel speaks on the loudspeaker at Kankurgachi -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal. (HT photo)

A total of 1,344 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths reported in West Bengal on Saturday, according to the bulletin of State’s health department.

As per the bulletin, there are 9,588 active Covid-19 cases in the state and the total tally stands at 28,453

A total of 611 persons have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 17,959 in the state.

The death toll due to Covid-1 stands at 906 after 26 deaths reported on Saturday.



The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

