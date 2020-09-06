Sections
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal reports 3,042 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

West Bengal reports 3,042 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

West Bengal has reported 3,042 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the total number of cases here to 1,74,659, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 03:03 IST

By Asian News International, Kolkata

Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while 3,510 patients have succumbed to deaths. There are 23,390 active cases in the state, it added. (File photo for representation)

Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while 3,510 patients have succumbed to deaths. There are 23,390 active cases in the state, it added.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated.



