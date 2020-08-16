West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 1,13,432 with highest single-day spike of 3,074 cases

West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,074 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 1,13,432, the health department said.

The death toll climbed to 2,377 after 58 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said in a bulletin.

Out of the 58 deaths, 54 were due to the comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

Since Friday, 2,647 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,836, the department said.

West Bengal now has 27,219 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 21 deaths, while 15 casualties were reported from North 24 Parganas and five from South 24 Parganas. The rest of the 17 deaths were registered in 10 other districts.

The metropolis also topped the list of new infections with 671 cases, followed by 642 in North 24 Parganas, 204 in Paschim Medinipur, 190 each from South 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, 177 in Hooghly, 174 in Purba Medinipur and 136 in Malda, the bulletin said.

The remaining of the 690 cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 34,214 samples were tested while 12,82,486 such tests have been conducted in West Bengal till date.