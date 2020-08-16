Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 1,13,432 with highest single-day spike of 3,074 cases

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 1,13,432 with highest single-day spike of 3,074 cases

West Bengal’s death toll climbed to 2,377 after 58 more Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus, state health department said in a bulletin.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata

West Bengal now has 27,219 active cases of coronavirus. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,074 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 1,13,432, the health department said.

The death toll climbed to 2,377 after 58 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said in a bulletin.

Out of the 58 deaths, 54 were due to the comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



Since Friday, 2,647 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,836, the department said.



West Bengal now has 27,219 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 21 deaths, while 15 casualties were reported from North 24 Parganas and five from South 24 Parganas. The rest of the 17 deaths were registered in 10 other districts.

The metropolis also topped the list of new infections with 671 cases, followed by 642 in North 24 Parganas, 204 in Paschim Medinipur, 190 each from South 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, 177 in Hooghly, 174 in Purba Medinipur and 136 in Malda, the bulletin said.

The remaining of the 690 cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 34,214 samples were tested while 12,82,486 such tests have been conducted in West Bengal till date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bruno Fernandes says Eric Cantona comparisons premature, eyes silverware
Aug 16, 2020 09:43 IST
With Rs 735 crore riding on him, the status of Sanjay’s upcoming projects
Aug 16, 2020 09:42 IST
Amul pays tribute to MS Dhoni, says all the best for ‘next innings’. Watch
Aug 16, 2020 09:41 IST
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 1,13,432 with highest single-day spike of 3,074 cases
Aug 16, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.