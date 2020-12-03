Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal slashes cost of RT-PCR test to Rs 950

West Bengal slashes cost of RT-PCR test to Rs 950

The Odisha government on Wednesday capped the price of RT-PCR tests in private laboratories at Rs 400, lowest in the country.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests. (HT PHOTO)

The West Bengal government slashed the cost of RT-PCR test to Rs 950 on Thursday.

“The cost of RT-PCR test in private laboratories and hospitals has been brought down to Rs 950 from Rs 1,250. Earlier it used to cost more. This will allow more people to go for Covid tests,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Odisha government on Wednesday had capped the price of RT-PCR tests in private laboratories at Rs 400, lowest in the country.

Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests. While Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Bihar brought it down to Rs 800, UP has fixed it at Rs 700.



Till December 2, around 5.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in West Bengal. On Wednesday 42,624 tests were conducted.

Also read: India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project

West Bengal has reported 4,90,070 cases till date with 3,271 cases newly reported on December 2.

CM Banerjee urged the citizens not to lower their guard against Covid-19.

“Avoid crowded places, wear masks and maintain your safety. We have not developed antibodies yet. I thought that I had developed antibodies because I have been going to several hospitals and public meetings, but not yet. Many people want me to die. But I don’t care,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
Dec 03, 2020 19:18 IST
Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls
Dec 03, 2020 18:59 IST
LIVE: Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 19:56 IST

latest news

Mediapersons protest against attack on journalist in Chandigarh
Dec 03, 2020 21:27 IST
Saif Ali Khan wants son Ibrahim to stay away from social media before debut
Dec 03, 2020 21:25 IST
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
Dec 03, 2020 21:19 IST
Broken But Beautiful season 3 to star Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee
Dec 03, 2020 21:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.