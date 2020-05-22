Sections
West Bengal suffered losses of Rs 1 lakh crore due to Cyclone Amphan, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal suffered losses of Rs 1 lakh crore due to Cyclone Amphan, says CM Mamata Banerjee

After conducting an aerial survey of some of the affected areas and attending a review meeting along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Basirhat, she said that there is a need to work together at this hour of crisis.

Updated: May 22, 2020 15:28 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee said she has briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the post-cyclone situation in the state. (ANI file photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that West Bengal has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone Amphan that has devastated the state.

Banerjee said she has briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the post-cyclone situation in the state.

At least 80 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone.



Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The Prime Minister has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state after the meeting.

