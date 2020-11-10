‘Will meet on the battlefield’: TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari challenges his party

West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday challenged his party saying they will meet “on the battlefield”. Adhikari said journalists and political observers were waiting for him to announce his political programme. “They want to hear me talk about the roadblocks I am facing and the path I am going to take. I will not announce my political programme from this sacred platform. This is not the place. I will speak from a political platform,” Adhikari said at a rally.

Adhikari’s followers had organised the rally to pay tributes to TMC workers and villagers, who died during the two-year-long agitation against the erstwhile Left Front government’s attempt to acquire land for a chemical hub. Adhikari led the agitation which started after 14 villagers were killed in police firing at Nandigram on March 14, 2007.

The Nandigram land movement helped chief minister Mamata Banerjee come to the power by defeating the Left Front.

Adhikari announced from today all tributes to those killed during the agitation will be held under the banner of Bhumi Uchhed Protirodh Committee under which the Nandigram land movement was organised.

Adhikari referred to TMC’s two hurriedly organised counter rallies at Nandigram and asked: “Where were you during these 13 years?” He added he was not new there. “A known Brahmin does not need the sacred thread to establish his identity,” he said, quoting a popular Bengali proverb.

Benerjee also paid tribute to those killed in the agitation. In a tweet, she said, “Today is Nandigram Dibas - the 13th anniversary of the barbaric massacre in the name of new dawn. My homage to all those who have lost their lives due to political violence across the world. Peace must always win.”

TMC leaders said Adhikari is unhappy with Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and election strategist Prashant Kishor. “Suvendu wants the party to field candidates of his choice in 65 assembly seats spread across several districts. This is unacceptable to the leadership. We are aware that he was approached by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]. There is nothing one can do if he is determined to leave. But we have information that he is not yet ready to join the saffron camp,” a TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.