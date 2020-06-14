Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / With 12 fatalities, Covid-19 death toll rises to 475 in West Bengal; no of cases 11,087

With 12 fatalities, Covid-19 death toll rises to 475 in West Bengal; no of cases 11,087

West Bengal registered 389 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such cases to 11,087 in the state, the bulletin said.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:46 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Of the 12 deaths, six were from Kolkata and one each was from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Paschim Medinipur and Darjeeling, the bulletin said. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Twelve more persons died of Covid-19 in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 475 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Eleven of the 12 deaths were because of “comorbidities, where Covid-19 was incidental”, it added.

West Bengal registered 389 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such cases to 11,087 in the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases is 5,552.



Of the 12 deaths, six were from Kolkata and one each was from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Paschim Medinipur and Darjeeling, the bulletin said.

A total of 518 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 5,060.

Since Saturday, 9,026 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held under NDPS commits suicide in prison
Jun 14, 2020 21:58 IST
Nine deaths and 320 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune
Jun 14, 2020 21:50 IST
Rare variety hog badgers found for first time in Tripura
Jun 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Jun 14, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.