Wooden bridge between buildings rescued trapped in Kolkata fire, 2 dead

More than 50 families were trapped in a blaze in an eight -storey building on Ganesh Avenue in central Kolkata late on Monday night, leading to two deaths including that of a minor boy, who jumped from the seventh floor of the building out of fear, reported agencies.

The building is located in a congested area, with adjoining buildings standing dangerously close to each other. The fire was spotted around 10.30 pm and it spread fast to the upper floors.

Ten fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Fire services minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and stayed there till the flames were brought under control around midnight.

“Rescuing people and fire fighting are going on simultaneously. The building has only one entry and exit point which is narrow. This has made things difficult,” he said.

The source of the fire was suspected to be a room on the ground floor where all the electricity meters and supply cables are located. The room suffered severe damage.

When the flames spread to the upper floors many residents rushed to the roof, said fire brigade officials.

Residents of the adjoining building of the same height placed wooden planks between the two buildings and rescued a few people while fire brigade personnel searched the rooms of the affected building for any one trapped.

By midnight most people had been rescued and the flames were almost under control.