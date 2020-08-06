‘La Martiniere hostel days helped me in my craft!’

Actor Amit Sadh of late has been doing notable amount of work. Be it OTT series, web or feature films, he is enjoying working across mediums and entertaining his fans. Hailing from Delhi and who went to school in Lucknow, the ‘Sultan’ and ‘Breathe’ actor credits his schooling here for shaping him as a person he is today!

“I was a boarding student at La Martiniere College, ‘wahin parvarish hui hai aur jo seekha hai wahin seekha hai — tameez, adab, sharafat aur ladai-jhagda bhi’ (I have grown up here and whatever I have learnt is from school...). It was there I learnt to help the less-fortunate, to stand to wrong and respect elders,” said the actor over the phone.

He believes all this has contributed to him in playing diverse characters. “The school upbringing helps us throughout our lives. The principle and philosophy of life help you in your craft. I consider myself lucky that I went to such a school and the atmosphere at that point of time was so wonderful that I was able to learn so much as a student.”

Remembering one of his favourite cities, Amit said, “One very good thing about Lucknow is that elders there still have upper hand and they take care of youngsters and guide them too. In Mumbai its completely opposite things are not what they should be as relationships are all muddled up. I feel proud coming from such a place and time where elders behave like the way they should and youngsters respect them.”

Amit is all over the place with his back-to-back films and series release — series ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ and ‘Avrodh: The Seize Within’ and films like ‘Yaara’ and ‘Shakuntala Devi’.

Despite having multiple releases, he is most upbeat about his latest series. “I wanted to go into Indian Army but for some reason or other I couldn’t go. Maybe it was not my calling so when I got this opportunity to live my dream, I was absolutely thrilled. With this series, I was able to fulfill my dream and my father’s dream who wanted me to join the armed forces. Wearing a uniform was a dream for me. My father passed away when I was very young so I consider this opportunity as a gift from him.”

The actor confesses that this time he got bit nervous about its release. “As it’s based on a best-seller book on Uri attack and special force (surgical) strike so I am bit nervous this time. The nervousness is because of the expectations of the audience that he will do something good. I guess its okay to have such feeling as it’s much better than being overconfident.”

Four releases in a month make him happy. “It’s a blessing for your work to come out as we all work so hard every project. I am very fortunate to be part of four different teams and more fortunate that it came at a time when people needed some distraction, fun and objectivity. I hope I am spreading some smiles.”