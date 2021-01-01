‘Let’s hope flower of positivity blooms this year!’

It was a working first day of 2021 for actor Paras Madaan in Lucknow. Currently, shooting for the OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ he pins lot of hope for his year.

“Last year we sowed the seed of positivity for a new start and now we pray and hope that its flower blooms this year. Initially, it was fight for survival as I too was tested positive for corona virus. Thankfully, I survived, both on health front and financially but it was tough phase for all of us,” said ‘Divya Drishti’, ‘Qubool Hai’ and ‘Kis Desh Hai Mera Dil,’ actor.

The Delhite is braving ‘Lucknow ki sardi’. “It has been 13 years I left my home town, so I’m habitual to Mumbai conditions. Now, it has been nearly two weeks and I am enjoying it. During, ‘Beyhad-2’ promotions I came here for the first time and had a good look around the city. This time it’s just shoot and shoot!”

This is his first professional work in the unlock phase. “As the name suggests its modern-day political drama inspired by Hastinapur of Mahabharat era. Directed by Soumyajit Ganguli, the story is about four friends (Ravi Bhatia, Rohit KP and Manoj) who run a gang and I lead that gang.”

On his web debut he says, “As an artiste you get lot of freedom and space to etch your character which is not the case in TV. Besides, OTT has removed the barrier of hero and heroine. Here, every character plays the lead and has scope to carve a niche for themselves.”

However, he is looking forward to balance both. He accepts that TV as a medium has its limitation where creativity is compromised at time but he enjoys that as well.

The actor started with modelling and theatre in Delhi before shifting to Mumbai. “I also wanted to be in the medium where I can express my creativity. It has been a roller-coaster ride but those tough phases that taught me a lot.”