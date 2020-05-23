A thoughtful treat for the little ones!

Kids living in a shelter, Welfare Home for Children in Sarita Vihar, recently ran out of food items in the lockdown. The members of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) got to know this and surprised them with cartons filled with their favourite treats. The little ones sent a hand drawn card in return that said, ‘Thank you, angels!’

Achla Khanna, founder of the welfare home, says, “With reserves drying up and volunteers missing, the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an uphill battle for all orphanages. These volunteers from the government body helped us within 24 hours of our request.” The goodies came as a pleasant surprise to the kids who were fed up of having the same food everyday. The kids had a juice and wafers party and thanked these angels who helped them in such trying times. The donors who regularly visited these homes to give funds and essential items have stopped coming due to the lockdown.

Also, caretakers of the orphanages have become anxious about the virus. Sushma Singhvi of Gunjan Foundation, says,”The kids don’t understand social distancing easily. With schools shut and no avenues of entertainment, it is very tough on the kids. Also, to make them sit apart and not touch anything that could transmit the virus is challenging.”

But sweet gestures like the one, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) did for the children of welfare home keeps the faith alive that everything will be fine.