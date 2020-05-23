Sections
Home / India News / A thoughtful treat for the little ones!

A thoughtful treat for the little ones!

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights surprised the kids of this welfare home with goodies they were craving for.

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:04 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Kids of Welfare Home for Children made ‘thank you cards’ for their benefactors.

Kids living in a shelter, Welfare Home for Children in Sarita Vihar, recently ran out of food items in the lockdown. The members of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) got to know this and surprised them with cartons filled with their favourite treats. The little ones sent a hand drawn card in return that said, ‘Thank you, angels!’

Achla Khanna, founder of the welfare home, says, “With reserves drying up and volunteers missing, the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an uphill battle for all orphanages. These volunteers from the government body helped us within 24 hours of our request.” The goodies came as a pleasant surprise to the kids who were fed up of having the same food everyday. The kids had a juice and wafers party and thanked these angels who helped them in such trying times. The donors who regularly visited these homes to give funds and essential items have stopped coming due to the lockdown.

Also, caretakers of the orphanages have become anxious about the virus. Sushma Singhvi of Gunjan Foundation, says,”The kids don’t understand social distancing easily. With schools shut and no avenues of entertainment, it is very tough on the kids. Also, to make them sit apart and not touch anything that could transmit the virus is challenging.”

But sweet gestures like the one, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) did for the children of welfare home keeps the faith alive that everything will be fine.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From quarantine to picking up alphabets, migrants in Bihar take 1 step at a time
May 23, 2020 19:09 IST
Man bludgeons co-worker to death in Mullanpur Dakha
May 23, 2020 19:07 IST
Aarogya Setu app users cross 2 crore mark in Uttar Pradesh: Official
May 23, 2020 19:04 IST
Decks cleared for 7th UGC pay arrear to Bihar varsity teachers
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.