Battle of privacy v/s faith

Love is lethal! A relationship requires you to lower your ego and lay bare your soul. Sounds like a scary thing. Doesn’t it? To survive it, you need trust. In a world dependent on social media, is sharing passwords with your partner, a symbol of trust or is it healthier to keep some privacy.

Naina Bhardwaj, Clinical Psychologist, says, “At present sharing passwords has become one of the pillars of trust in a relationship. Sharing password can make a relationship stronger on the other hand passwords can be misused. So, before sharing passwords one should know their partners well.”

If you and your partner decide to share each other’s passwords, then it should feel pretty natural. “When you have trust in a relationship, knowing someone’s password won’t feel like they are spying on you. One should not ask, each should be comfortable sharing on their own,” says Dr Aarti Dahiya, Relationship Expert, founder, Niyati By Aarti.

Open and honest communication is healthy in relationships, but not at the sacrifice of healthy boundaries; Individual privacy is still valuable, even when there’s nothing to hide.

Rashi Gaur, Life coach, says, “A relationship where one can express themselves freely without the fear of being judged is wonderful! Yet, I feel that in order to grow as individuals, personal space, privacy and internalisation are key factors.”

Rashi feels that there should always be something, a dialogue, an experience, that should be yours and yours alone. She says, “To continue that ease in any relationship, a couple must respect each other’s privacy. A relationship thrives where space is respected.”

Pulkit Sharma, clinical psychologist echoes the same sentiment. He says, “ There is no fixed rule. For some, personal space is of utmost importance and is the foundation of a good relationship. And sacrificing their space could be detrimental to the union.”

There’s no one right way to be in a relationship, or to handle privacy in a relationship. You and your partner deserve to be happy and trust each other, regardless of whether or not you know their four-digit code.