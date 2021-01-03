Bearing the brunt of a pandemic breakup

Seema and her boyfriend of two years broke up in the pandemic, what would have seemed a run of the mill story of a couple parting ways assumed a greater apocalyptic air due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

The system - work life, social life, family life, just the way we knew it, changed drastically overnight and added to it the trauma of ending a romantic liaison, you were left wondering why now.For many, 2020 became the worst year to break up.

Dr. Gurpreet Singh Arora, Psychologist, says, ”Breaking up is never easy as our emotional well-being is affected by it. While not quite as intense as the physical loss or death of a loved one, breakups have a similar effect on us as someone leaving permanently.”

“Since the pandemic started, there has been an increase in the number of breakups worldwide as compared to the last three years, according to dating sites. As couples spent more time together owing to the nationwide lockdown, the little things that had been simmering between them for years, suddenly ramped up,” says Prakriti Poddar, Global Head for Mental Health at Round Glass, MD, Poddar Foundation.

Breaking up can make every day feel like a minefield of emotional tender spots. And typical suggestions for coping include getting out there again, meeting new people, reconnecting with old friends. But typical solutions don’t apply so well to atypical situations like our present moment. Throw in the anxieties caused by the loss of life, livelihood, and lifestyle due to the coronavirus, and you’ve got yourself ready for an overwhelming emotional situation.

While it’s no surprise that breakups are hard and leave people feeling lost and sometimes lonely, it is a good time to self-reflect and focus on yourself.

“ During COVID 19 times one just has the internet and mobile phone technology to remain connected with friends and social relationships,” says Kanika Khosla, psychologist.

She adds, “Doing physical exercises, yoga and meditation could help people deal with stress and can be helpful in dealing with emotions during a break up. It is important for a person who is undergoing a break up to find a positive self- image and emotional gratification in something else, this could be any creative work like gardening, painting, cooking, writing etc. people also find such positive experiences in their professional work also.”

“One of the most important things is that one should not lose faith in oneself. One should hold on to the confidence that one would be to build a fulfilling and meaningful life for oneself. It may take some time but a person should work towards the steps in the direction of building a healthier and meaningful life. The initial steps could be challenging and most difficult ones but they should be pursued,” she signs off

It’s no brainer that break up in 2020 is like a double dose of grief but do remember there is light at the end of the tunnel.