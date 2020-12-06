Combating dry winter hair with DIY masks

With December, winter begins to set in. You can feel it in the early morning breeze and the nip in the air at night. But sadly, with winter, everything seems to get drier and duller - your skin, lips and of course your hair. Dry winter air zaps the essential moisture of the hair and they end up dry and brittle. But don’t you worry, the wreckage can be arrested by giving your strands some extra tender loving care in the form of deep conditioning treatment. We have narrowed down the most hydrating hair masks and deep conditioners that will leave even the droughty, parched strands infused with a considerable amount of moisture. And the best part, no need to head to the salon — all of them you can do right at home.

1. Mashed banana with yogurt and honey

Mash banana, add yogurt and mix in honey. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oils to give your hair a sweet scent. Once the mixture is smooth and creamy, apply to damp hair and comb using a wide tooth comb. Put it on for 15-20 minutes. It tames the frizziness and makes hair soft, smooth and manageable. Will seal the moisture in the hair and will add a soft shine to the hair.

2. Avocado with egg yolk

In a separate bowl, blend an overripe avocado finely. Combine with the egg yolk and mix well. Apply the hair mask mixture to wet hair, starting from your scalp to your hair ends. Massage the mixture gently onto your scalp for 5 minutes. In addition to the moisturizing benefits of avocado and olive oil, eggs are rich in protein, which helps strengthen the hair and protects against split ends and heat damage. This concoction also prevents dandruff, moisturises hair and lastly, promotes hair growth.

Avocado with egg yolk ( Photo: Shutterstock )

3. Coconut milk + almond oil

Coconut milk acts as a natural detangler and packs all the nutrients your hair follicles need to grow soft and silky hair, while the antioxidant properties of vitamin E calm scalp irritation and mineral-rich almond oil replaces lost nutrients to restore your hair’s natural protective layer and promote growth of long and lustre strands.

All of the above mentioned natural hair conditioning masks must be left for an hour on hair and should be washed off with a mild shampoo.

Inputs are given by Dr Disha Dinakar, MBBS, co-founder, Digvijaya Herbals