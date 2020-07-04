Sections
Home / Health / Coronavirus | Almost a third of Covid-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO

Coronavirus | Almost a third of Covid-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO

Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the COVID-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence this has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Geneva

A health worker in PPE overalls collects a Covid019 test sample from a woman, at a testing centre, in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, India, on Friday, 03 July, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the COVID-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence this has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said on Friday.

“I think it’s quite widespread,” Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told Reuters on the sidelines of a briefing held by the U.N. journalists’ association ACANU in Geneva. The U.N. agency has so far collected 60,000 samples of the disease, she said.

Scientists at Scripps Research this month found that by April the mutated virus accounted for some 65% of cases submitted from around the world to a major database. The genetic mutation in the new coronavirus, designated D614G, significantly increases its ability to infect cells and may explain why outbreaks in northern Italy and New York were larger than ones seen earlier in the pandemic, they found in a study.

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, said at Friday’s briefing the mutated strain had been identified as early as February and had been circulating in Europe and the Americas.



“So far, there is no evidence it leads to more severe disease,” she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended to November 30
Jul 04, 2020 11:41 IST
Almost a third of Covid19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
Jul 04, 2020 11:39 IST
‘Still grieving,’ says Sushant’s brother-in-law, speaks on Nepometer
Jul 04, 2020 11:38 IST
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Jul 04, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.