Cranberries: Superfood that acts as a shield

Cranberry is a versatile superfood. It is consumed in various forms – raw, dried, frozen etc. They’re a wholesome source of various nutrients and vitamins. Good health and strong immune system is everyone’s concern due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Cranberries help in strengthening the immunity. Thus, including them in the diet becomes even more essential.

“The high global prevalence rate (80%) of H. pylori infection in developing countries has been a cause of concern among many health experts. More than 20 million people are estimated to suffer from peptic ulcer disease in India alone. While it cannot yet be viewed as an alternative to antibiotics, drinking cranberry juice daily could still be considered as an effective complementary strategy to help manage H. pylori infection,” says Dr. Amy B. Howell , associate research scientist at the Marucci Center.

They grow and survive only under a very special combination of factors. India does not produce any cranberries and here US Cranberries comes in. “India is a growth market for US Cranberries. In the last few years, the demand has grown rapidly as Indian consumers have found out more about the amazing health benefits of this berry. The new research that Cranberry and its juice can help fight off H. Pylori bacterial infection will have tremendous benefits for Indians,” says Sumit Saran, India Representative of US Cranberries.

Let us discuss in detail the various benefits of consuming cranberries.

1.Keeps a check on UTI: Urinary Tract Infection or UTI is a common bacterial infection especially in women. People suffering from UTI should consider including cranberries in their regular diet. “The high level of proanthocyanidins in cranberries helps lower the adhesion of certain bacteria to the urinary-tract walls, in turn fighting off infections. Cranberry juice helps to lower Urinary tract infection too,” says Dr Pooja Sharma, Consultant Dietitian, Nutritionist & Lifestyle Expert and partner with SeekMed.

2.Helps in maintaining weight: Fresh cranberries are nearly 90% water. They are fat free, cholesterol free, low in sodium and a good source of dietary fiber. Half cup of cranberries contains only 25 calories. “You can reap the benefits by sneaking cranberries into oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, muffins or sprinkling a handful of cranberries on your salad or even your go-to morning cereal,” says Dr Pooja Sharma

3.Boosts heart & gut health: To stay healthy, one must keep a check on the food they eat. “Antioxidant is just like scavengers machine. The basic purpose of antioxidant is to clean the unwanted and harmful products called oxygen reactive species. They’re required for smooth functioning of the body and helpful for heart heath, inflammation etc,” says Dr Anil Arora, Gastroenterologist. Cranberries improve gut health and reduce bile acids in that have a link to gastrointestinal cancers.

4.Immunity booster: Ever since the pandemic started, the stress to have a better immune system has magnified. People have started to look for food items that strengthen immunity and provide plethora of nutrients. Cranberries have flavonoids and other natural compounds that promote good health.

