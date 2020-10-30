Sections
Home / Travel / Following Covid-19 protocols, visitors return to Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan Zoological Park

Following Covid-19 protocols, visitors return to Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan Zoological Park

The footfall at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is seeing a steady increase, after almost a month since it opened for the general public on October 4, with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Bhubaneswar Odisha

Nandankanan Zoological Park (Nandankanan Zoological Park)

The footfall at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is seeing a steady increase, after almost a month since it opened for the general public on October 4, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Speaking to ANI, Hari Shankar Upadhyay, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden said that initially, 300 to 400 visitors used to visit the zoo per day after it re-opened post the nationwide lockdown on October 4.

“Before opening the zoo for people, we made arrangements so that there were sanitisers available for people. We are also following all Covid-19 appropriate protocols and promoting online ticketing. In the first week, we had also put restrictions so that not many people came visited the zoo at one time. Initially, 300 to 400 people visited per days. The number has now increased to 1,500 to 2,000 visitors per day, and we are hosting around 25,000 tourists in a month,” he said.

The tourists who are visiting the zoo are appreciating the arrangements made by the management authorises to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Dilip Kumar Das, a local who came to the zoo with his family said that visiting the place after more than six months felt good. “The zoo authorities have made a very good arrangement for sanitisation, and all Covid-19 norms are being followed. The staff is wearing cooperative and following all government’s protocols. The staff is ensuring that thermal scanning is done at the entrance and people follow social distancing inside the zoo. The kids are enjoying a lot,” said Das.

Tourists from West Bengal have also started visiting the Zoo. Priyabrata, who came from Kolkata with his family for a holiday said that the Nandankanan Zoological Park is a safe place to visit with family.

“We had been at home for a long time and kids were bored. Now that zoo is open, we came here for a change and kids are enjoying themselves. The sanitisation system here is very good. All the Covid-19 related norms are being followed. The authorities used the lockdown to make improve the infrastructure and the beauty of the place has increased. This is a safe place to be with a family,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

