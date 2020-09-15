Foods that fight fat

Losing weight can be a nightmare for many people. As much as exercising is important, correct diet also plays a key role. A proper lifestyle, good eating habits and regular workout can help in shedding the extra kilos that bother you.

There is a vast range of food items that are proved potent to reduce body fat naturally. One can include these items in their daily meals to feel healthier. They not only provide you with the desired nutrients, but also help in boosting the metabolism.

Let’s take a look at these magical food items.

1. Coconut oil

Loaded with innumerable benefits, coconut oil has proved itself to be a one stop solution for several issues, including skin and hair problems, fights infections, oral health etc. It has been established that coconut oil increases the number of calories a body burns.

2. Green Tea

While switching channels on your television, you must have come across advertisements claiming that green tea helps in weight loss. This is true! Green tea contains a modest amount of caffeine and an antioxidant named epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which boosts fat burning and improves the functioning of digestive system.

3. Olive Oil

Olive Oil has plethora of benefits. It’s good for skin, hair and digestive system; especially the extra virgin olive oil. It makes you feel full, thus preventing you from over-eating. It also works wonders for gastrointestinal tract.

4. Avocadoes

Better known as ‘makkhan fal’ in India, avocados are a storehouse of goodness that your body needs. They’re loaded with fibres, prevent constipation and boost digestion. An average sized avocado contains 160 calories and only 15 grams of fat.

5. Chia Seeds

Rich in fibre and nutrients, chia seeds promotes weight loss. They’re an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, rich in antioxidants, and they provide fiber, iron, and calcium. Each tablespoon of chia seeds contains around 5 grams of fibre.