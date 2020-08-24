Sections
Home / Travel / Hong Kong tourism company moves walking tours online for free amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hong Kong tourism company moves walking tours online for free amid COVID-19 pandemic

Good news for travel-starved audience as they can now enjoy free online tours in Cantonese focussed on local history and culture after a Hong Kong tourism company shifts walking tours online due to coronavirus restrictions

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:00 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, HONG KONG

Hong Kong tourism company shifts walking tours online amid COVID-19 (Twitter/__SARKI__)

A Hong Kong tourism company has moved its walking tours online to reach a travel-starved audience unable to explore new places due to coronavirus restrictions.

The company, Walk in Hong Kong, runs free online tours in Cantonese focussed on local history and culture, with help from government subsidies and private donations. While bookings for its regular in-person tours typically took a week to fill, one recent virtual tour filled 70 spots overnight.

It now plans to run such tours in English for an overseas audience on a permanent basis. It expects to start charging around HK$100 ($13) per person from next month.

The tours are filmed with a phone and a gimbal and are interactive, with specialist guests such as architects available to answer questions. Eight people are working in two teams, one on the ground, the other interacting with the audience from a studio in between tour stops.



“We are thinking about turning it into a program that appeals to overseas guests, for example talking about Hong Kong’s history and Hong Kong’s current events, to explain what is happening to the city,” said managing director Olivia Tang.

“We can have hundreds of people from all around the world attend at the same time.”

Tourism in Hong Kong has been crippled in the past year first by pro-democracy protests, then by the pandemic. Many countries have also issued travel advisories after Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law last month that tightens the central government’s grip on China’s freest city.

Tourist arrivals plummeted 99.7% in June from a year earlier to 14,606.

Julianne Chan, 27, joined a recent tour about architecture in Kennedy Town, the neighbourhood where she grew up, after having to cancel a trip to London due to COVID-19.

“During the pandemic ...there’s not a lot you can do,” she said.

“With these constraints, I would still go on a virtual tour, but if I can choose, I would always opt for just going abroad myself and seeing with my own eyes.”

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia may open its borders to seven more international flights this week
Aug 24, 2020 13:33 IST
BJP won’t project any CM face in Bengal for 2021 polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Aug 24, 2020 13:31 IST
‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, being treated for respiratory infection’: Hospital
Aug 24, 2020 13:21 IST
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, offers to resign
Aug 24, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.